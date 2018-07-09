British Grand Prix winner makes pitstop at Towcester petrol station hours after Silverstone victory

A little over 17 hours after finishing atop the podium at the British Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel made a pitstop at a nearby petrol station.

The freshly crowned Silverstone champion pulled in to the forecourt of Towcester Shell to fill up where he found Grand Tour presenters James May and Richard Hammond.

The pair were filming a promo in which May debated his Ferrari 458 was better than Hammond’s Opel Kadett (which he had towed from his home in Herefordshire to avoid driving it to Northamptonshire at 45mph tops).

Despite the ongoing filmshoot, the petrol station remained open for business, prompting bemused members of the public to stop and take pictures on their phones.

Some of the 140,000 spectators were on their way home from the Grand Prix when they noticed the German F1 driver.

During a break in filming, Vettel came over to a small crowd to take photos and sign autographs.

Our thanks to Paul Howard for sending us the pictures.