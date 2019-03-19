Brit pop legends set to support Madness at Northam[pton show this summer

The Nineties Brit pop act who brought the world Three Lions have been confirmed as the support for Madness at their Franklin's Gardens gig.

Liverpool's The Lightning Seeds are set to take to the stage at the home of the Northampton Saints on June 29.

After bursting through during the 90s with tracks such as ‘Pure’, ‘The Life of Riley’ and ‘Lucky You’, their biggest and hit came in 1996 with ‘Three Lions’.

Originally written for Euro 96, the song has remained a footballing anthem since and even topped the charts in 2018 during the England football team's impressive World Cup run.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: “We are delighted to have secured such a high-calibre act to support Madness at Franklin’s Gardens.

“The Lightning Seeds made some of the most memorable songs of the 90s and perfectly fit the bill for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of music and entertainment.”

Celebrating their 40th anniversary with a huge summer tour in 2019, Madness are one of the top-20 selling UK groups of all time and will perform hits from their extensive repertoire in front of up to 18,000 people at the home of Northampton Saints.

Their 2019 tour will see Madness visit iconic venues across the UK, with fans able to sing along to classic hits such as ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘Driving in My Car’, ‘Our House’, and ‘House of Fun’.

Ticket prices start from £40 and include pitch standing, seating and accessible tickets and are available at axs.com and musicplussport.com.

Paid car parking is also available at the venue.

Hospitality packages are also available in the Franklin’s Gardens boxes, Director’s Lounge, Champions Suite, and Captain’s Club.

For more information on what’s on offer, email sales@northamptonsaints.co.uk.