Bring in the health inspectors on Northampton bus station before an accident happens, says councillors

Opposition councillors have labelled Northampton's North Gate Bus Station "an accident waiting to happen" and are calling for health and safety inspectors to step in.

Northampton's Lib Dem and Labour parties say the borough council has overlooked blind spots, air pollution troubles and buses mounting the pavement as they leave.

Opposition councillors are calling for an independent health and safety inspector to reassess the North Gate Bus Station.

They will urge local authority to rethink the safety of their controversial bus station, in Bradshaw Street, at a full council meeting this Monday (March 12), citing "public dissatisfaction" around the delivery of North Gate, which was built to replace the demolished Greyfriars.

It comes after a bus parked in the station reportedly rolled into a barrier after its handbrake was left off in February.

Councillor Jane Birch (deputy leader of Labour, Trinity) said: "The whole situation around and in the bus station is not good. There are blind spots turning in, buses mount the pavement and when they leave into Bradshaw Street, and you can taste the pollution.

"We want a review of the way buses move around that area before there is a serious accident."

The motion would need to be approved by full council before any inspectors can be called.

If they found anything of concern, the council would likely have to redesign and rebuild parts of North Gate to comply.

Councillor Sally Beardsworth (Lib Dems, Kingsthorpe), said: "We are asking for this together. It's a united effort so no one will ever get hurt at North Gate Bus Station.

"It's not a political issue. It's about making the bus station as safe as possible for the people of Northampton."

