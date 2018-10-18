Bridge Street in Northampton to be closed for Halloween crowds

Bridge Street, Northampton is set to close as part of a public safety initiative by Northamptonshire Police..

Between midnight and 5am on Sunday, October 28 access to Bridge Street will be restricted, as a number of late night licensed premises expect big crowds out for Halloween celebrations.

The closure will be between the junction of Bridge Street and George Row down the hill to the junction with the one way traffic near the King Billy Pub.

Traffic needing to enter All Saints will be redirected via St Giles Street and St Giles Square and traffic wishing to leave the All Saints area will be directed up The Drapery. Bus and taxi restrictions on The Drapery will be lifted for this period.

No traffic movement other than emergency vehicles will be allowed on Bridge Street during the road closure period.

A police spokeswoman said: "The aim of the closure is to increase safety in the area between the expected large crowds of pedestrians and vehicular traffic, reducing congestion and cutting the risk of crime and disorder.

"Similar closures in previous years have proven effective in allowing better management of crowds and ensuring public safety."