Breast Friends Northampton to host female comedy night to support women living with cancer

A Northampton peer support group is hosting a one-off charity event next weekend to help them to further support women living with breast cancer.

Leonie Heard started Breast Friends Northampton along with Clair Lineham and Jennie Legg, who were all diagnosed within six months of each other and each with different experiences, after they met by chance.

Breast Friends Northampton is not only a support group but a peer support group that promotes well being, provides information and opportunities for relevant support in a locally accessible, inclusive and friendly environment.

With statistics showing that one in eight women will suffer from breast cancer in their lifetime, the group believe that no person should go through a diagnosis, treatment and post-recovery by themselves.

On Saturday, 4 August the peer group is hosting a female charity comedy night with Jo Enright, Annette Fagon and Di Ellis at Northampton Casuals Rugby Football Club in Rush Mills Road to raise £500 for Breast Friends Northampton to support women affected by breast cancer in this county.

Breast Friends Northampton (BFN) founder Leonie Cox said: "I’m always really impressed with the variety of different ways people fundraiser for Breast Friends Northampton and this comedy night is no exception.

"We’re privileged to have such a supportive community and members ensuring we can continue to help more people affected by breast cancer in Northants and surround."

"Mandy, not only a member but a volunteer for BFN has been working tirelessly to organise what looks to be a great night... I, for one, am up for the laugh!"

Mandy Orton, 55, of Abington was featured on the Chron’s front page back in February after she could not afford to pay her bills due to leaving her self-employed job and undergoing cancer treatment.



But in a desperate bid to raise £6,000 in arrears payments, before her home became repossessed, she set up a public fundraising page and says she has been touched by human kindness after readers pledged what they could to help.

Mandy added: "I wanted to say thank you to Breast Friends as they have been a great support to me at a difficult time in my life.

"Not only that, it's a way of paying the enormous help I received [back]."

The night will also include a raffle and performances by local singer Lewis Dellar.

Tickets, costing £10, can be bought from Mandy on 07793279383.There's only 15 tickets left.