BREAKING: Teenager charged with the murder of Louis-Ryan Menezes in Northampton

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Louis-Ryan Menezes in Northampton.

The teenager - who cannot be named because of his age - will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning.

A 17-year-old boy has been released on police bail.

The 34 year-old-‎woman and 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death on Drayton Walk, in the St David's area, between 6pm and 7pm on May 25.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Drayton Walk area of St David’s between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, May 25, or in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road is asked to contact police on 101.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.