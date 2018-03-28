BREAKING: Teen defendant in Liam Hunt trial has charges reduced

All charges of wrongful killing against a defendant in the murder trial of a Northampton teenager have been dropped.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, will no longer be tried for murder or manslaughter following the killing of Liam Hunt last year.

The teenager has been on trial with six other defendants over the past six weeks. But he now only faces a charge of violent disorder.

It comes as the jury was told they can now consider finding the defendants guilty of manslaughter or violent disorder instead of murder.

The trial continues.