BREAKING: Rapists who kidnapped woman from outside Northampton pub jailed for 20 years

Two men have been jailed for 10 years each for kidnapping a woman from outside a Northampton pub and raping her in a car.

Adam Dusza, 27, and Sebastian Foit, were found guilty of the sex attack by a jury this afternoon (June 4) and sentenced within the hour at Northampton Crown Court.

The victim was kidnapped from outside the Charles Bradlaugh pub, raped and "dumped" on the Racecourse.

The court heard how Dusza and Foit were parked outside the Charles Bradlaugh pub in October last year when the victim, who had been drinking heavily with friends, mistook the car for a taxi and climbed in.

She was then driven off, raped by both men and "dumped" on the Racecourse.

In court, the two men tried to excuse their actions by saying she "flirted" with them and was "eager" for consensual sex - but today the jury convicted them both for kidnap and rape.

His Honour Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "This jury has seen through your lies.

"She was extremely intoxicated and was incapable of consenting or resisting... you treated her like a piece of meat. Your behaviour was disgraceful."

After the attack, the victim was "chucked" out the car onto the Racecourse. Bruised and without a phone, her shoes or any money, she spent the next five hours huddled on a doorstep "shocked, ashamed and alone".

Eventually, she asked a stranger for help and was able to call a taxi, who then drove her to her home free of charge. The police were called shortly after.

Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "She has been traumatised by this incident... I have no doubt you were waiting outside that pub looking for girls.

"This can only be met with an immediate prison sentence."

Dusza and Foit were sentenced to 10 years each in jail. They will also be on the sex offenders register for life.