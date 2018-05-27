BREAKING NEWS: Water rescue boats deployed in Northampton to help residents affected by flooding

Emergency services deployed water rescue boats on Sunday night to help residents in Far Cotton hit by flash flooding.

Many homes and businesses were affected by the sudden and torrential downpours during Sunday night's storms.

Councillor James Hill, Councillor for Rectory Farm- Deputy Cabinet Member for Planning, tweeted the pictures via his account, @cllrjameshill.

He said at about 10.45pm: "Water rescue boats now being deployed in Far Cotton. Rain starting to pick up again now which is concerning!

"I'm in Far Cotton with Cllr Jonathan Nunn, @CllrPhilLarratt & @BrandonCllr. Not great scenes- Northampton Borough Council will do all it can to support residents and businesses affected by the flooding."

