BREAKING NEWS: Three arrested over murder of teenager in Northampton

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Louis-Ryan Menezes.

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman from Northampton and a 37 year-old man from London were arrested last night and are currently in police custody.

Flowers have been left outside the Drayton Centre this week, near to where Louis was killed.

A team of over 40 detectives, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, continue to work round the clock on the inquiry.

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who was in the Drayton Walk area of St David’s between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, May 25, or in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.