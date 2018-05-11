BREAKING NEWS: Teenager admits manslaughter of Northampton youth Liam Hunt

An 18-year-old Northampton man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Liam Hunt following a brutal attack last February.

In the last few minutes Derice Wright, of Abington, has entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter of the 17-year-old.

Liam Hunt was murdered in a brutal attack in Semilong last February.

Wright was originally charged with murder, but at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon that charge was dropped and the defendant was re-arraigned on a manslaughter charge.

Jurors in the 13-week trial at Northampton Crown Court found three other young men guilty of manslaughter when it concluded a fortnight ago.

They were Lee Warren, aged 18, of Queens Park, Northampton, Aaron Joseph, aged 21, of Waltham Forest, London and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Kane Allaban-Hamilton, aged 18, of Camp Hill, Northampton, was the only person out of seven defendants found guilty of murder.

This afternoon, another 17-year-old who was among the gang that attacked Liam Hunt on the night of February 14, 2017, had all charges against him dropped.

James Dodd, aged 19, of Camp Hill, Northampton, was found not guilty of all charges.

The sentencing of Wright, Warren, Joseph and Allaban-Hamilton is expected to take place in four weeks' time.