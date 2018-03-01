BREAKING NEWS: Snow leaves vehicles stranded on main road outside of Northampton

A main road on the edge of Northampton has been closed after snowy conditions left a number of vehicles stranded.

The A428 is currently shut between the B5385 and Guilsborough Road in West Haddon according to AA travel.

The company's website states the road is "nearly impassible to get across" due to snow and also reports "stranded vehicles on the road."

