BREAKING NEWS: Road closed in Northampton after fatal hit-and-run

A witness appeal has been launched after a pedestrian was killed in a collision in Northampton last night.

Three people were crossing Wellingborough Road, at the junction with Norman Road and Abington Park Crescent, at about 11.40pm.

A car travelling on the Wellingborough Road, in the direction of Weston Favell, collided with one of the pedestrians, a 39-year-old man.

Today, a road block is in place along Danefield Road in connection with the police investigation.

A police spokeswoman said: "The car failed to stop at the scene, continuing on its journey. It was a small, dark coloured car and is believed to have damage to the driver’s side wing mirror and bonnet."

Sadly the pedestrian died at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding it.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a car matching the description of the one involved in the collision.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.