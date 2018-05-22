BREAKING NEWS: Police name pedestrian who died after hit-and-run in Northampton

Police investigating the death of a pedestrian after a hit-and-run involving a car in Northampton on Sunday night have now confirmed his identity.

In a statement released at 2.30pm today, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said; "Stephen Swann, 39, was using a pedestrian crossing Wellingborough Road, near Norman Road and Abington Park Crescent, when the collision took place at around 11.40pm on Sunday, May 20.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101

"Sadly, Stephen, from Northampton, died at the scene.

"The car believed to have been involved in the collision has been found and recovered, having failed to stop at the scene," the spokesman added.

Three people arrested in connection with the collision remain in police custody.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.