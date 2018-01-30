BREAKING NEWS: Police name man who died after accident in Wellingborough Road, Northampton

Police have named the man who died following a crash in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, at the weekend.

Maurice Hanlon, 53, from Little Billing, was taken to Northampton General Hospital following the collision, where he sadly died.

The collision happened at about 10.55pm on Saturday, January 27.

Mr Hanlon was driving a grey Jaguar XF eastbound on Wellingborough Road, between Norman Road and Abington Park Crescent, when for reasons yet unknown it was in collision with a tree and stone wall, before re-crossing the carriageway, entering a driveway and colliding with the front of a house.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174614, quoting incident number 669 of 27/01/18.