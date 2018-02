A body has been found in the search for a missing 73-year-old man in Northamptonshire.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, police said the found was found this afternoon in the River Nene in Oundle.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place, but officers believe it is that of 73-year-old David Marshall.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family have been informed.

"The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time," the statement added.