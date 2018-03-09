BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian and car involved in collision near Northampton school

Emergency services were called to a road near a school in Northampton after a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Rowtree Road, near East Hunsbury Primary School, was left partially blocked at the junction with Penvale Road following the collision, first reported at 7.20am.

AA travel reported that a pedestrian and a car were involved in the incident, which affected traffic between Collingtree and Kislingbury.

A police spokeswoman said: "The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing."