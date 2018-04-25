BREAKING NEWS: Northampton teenager found guilty of murdering Liam Hunt

An 18-year-old has been found guilty of murdering Northampton teenager Liam Hunt following a 10-week trial.

After months of evidence, Kane Allaban-Hamilton, from Camp Hill, has been convicted of murder by a jury by a unanimous verdict at Northampton Crown Court.

Flowers were left at the scene of the murder.

Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, has also been convicted of manslaughter for his role in the killing on February 14 last year by a majority verdict.

Lee Warren, 18, of Abington, has also been found guilty of manslaughter.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

James Dodd, 19, of Camp Hill, was acquitted of all charges.

Northampton Crown Court is currently awaiting the verdicts of two others who were present at the knife fight on that evening. However, those verdicts are not expected until Friday.

Liam Hunt, 17, was murdered on February 14, 2017, when he was stabbed in the neck by Kane Allaban-Hamilton.

The court heard how Allaban-Hamilton inflicted a seven-centimetre stab wound with such force his fingers slipped onto the blade.

Updates to follow.