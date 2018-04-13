BREAKING NEWS: Northampton man charged with GBH, robbery and burglary

A Northampton man has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and assault, police revealed tonight.

The 26-year-old from Northampton has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm, absconding from lawful custody and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

A police spokesman said: "The offences relate to a burglary in Yardley Drive, Leicester, a robbery at a property in Timble Road, Leicester, both on 11 March and a burglary in Edgefield Close, Leicester, and Gaul Street, Leicester, both on 11 April.

"He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 14 April)."

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride from Northamptonshire Police said:

“Our detectives continue to work very closely with colleagues in Leicestershire on the investigation into a number of burglary and robberies where gold and jewellery has been targeted."