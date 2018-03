Weston Favell Shopping Centre was evacuated this morning (Tuesday).

Staff were reportedly evacuated from the building at around 8.15am, according to a shop worker.

An eyewitness told the Chron that shoppers and delivery drivers were queuing outside to get in.

A spokesman for Weston Favell Shopping Centre said: "I can't say anything at the moment."

Northamptonshire Police were uable to provide any further information at this time.

It is believed the shopping centre has now reopened.