BREAKING NEWS: Murder inquiry launched in Northampton after man dies after attack

Police in Northampton launched a murder inquiry on Thursday night after a man died following an attack.

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help following the murder of a man in Northampton.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a serious assault in Webb Drive, Northampton at about 9pm today (Thursday, October 4). Sadly, the victim has died at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Chris Hillery, said: “This is a very fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of enquiry with a team of experienced detectives working on the case as well as local officers carrying out patrols and conducting enquiries in the local area.

“A scene-guard is currently in place in Webb Drive and anyone with concerns in the local area is asked to contact their local neighbourhood officers who will be able to help.

"Information from the public is vital and I am appealing for anybody with any information or anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Father Oliver Coss, rector at All Saints Church in Northampton, tweeted: "Praying for the peace of Upton tonight, for its residents, and for @c_hillery and his officers who have a tough night ahead."