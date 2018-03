A man is due to appear in court this morning charged with attempted murder following an incident in Northampton over the weekend.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said Guntis Koziouskis, 29, has been charged with attempted murder after a man sustained life-changing injuries during an incident in Teesdale, Southfields, in the early hours of Saturday, March 10.

He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, March 12.