BREAKING NEWS: Man charged with assisting an offender in Northampton murder inquiry

A 22-year-old man from Northampton has been charged with assisting an offender, in connection with the murder of Joshua Bains, police have said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Tuesday, October 9).

Joshua Bains, aged 28, from Northampton, died after being shot with a firearm during an incident in Webb Drive, Upton, Northampton, at about 9pm on Thursday, October 4.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further inquiries. A fourth man arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has been released with no further action.

"The investigation is ongoing and witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000476859. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

'Joshua was a truly beautiful person in every way and his death has left a huge gap in our lives' - Family pays tribute to victim