BREAKING NEWS: Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of Kingsley murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Daniel Fitzjohn in Northampton last week have arrested a man in connection with his death.

Daniel, 34, died on Thursday night (June 14) following an incident in Brookfield Road and Randall Road, in the Kingsley area of Northampton.

Daniel Fitzjohn

A 27-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The public’s help has been vital to the investigation and detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at about 9.45pm on Thursday, to contact them.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a silver or grey soft-top mini in the area around the time of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.