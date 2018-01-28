BREAKING NEWS: M1 southbound closed in Northamptonshire after lorry crash

The M1 southbound was closed on Sunday night between junction 18 and junction 17 after an accident involving a lorry, Highways England reported.

In a tweet on Sunday evening at 10pm, Highways England said: "#M1 s/b remains closed btwn J18-J17 (nr #M45 #Kilsby #Rugby) due to a collision inv. a lorry. @NorthantsPolice led incident.*'Trapped' traffic just before the closure's being released to pass this incident. Diversion:- via A5, A428 + A5 via Watford Gap + A43 to rejoin M1 at J15A."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident.