BREAKING NEWS: Immediate spending controls put in place at Northamptonshire County Council

Northamptonshire County Council’s director of finance has today issued a section 114 notice imposing immediate spending controls on the organisation.

It means no new expenditure is permitted, with the exception of statutory services for safeguarding vulnerable people.

The notice has been served in light of the severe financial challenge facing the authority and the significant risk that it will not be in a position to deliver a balanced budget by the end of the year.

Councillors have 21 days to discuss the implications of the section 114 notice and this is due to be addressed at the full council meeting on February 22.

The notice does not affect staff pay and the council will continue to meet its statutory functions.