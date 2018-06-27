BREAKING NEWS: Gang of teens locked up for a total of 36 years for the killing of Northampton teenager Liam Hunt

A Northampton teenager's killing was 'only just short of an execution', a court heard today as the youths who ended his life were given lengthy custodial sentences.

Liam Hunt's murderer, Kane Allaban-Hamilton, and four other teenagers convicted of his manslaughter were sentenced during a day-long hearing at Northampton Crown Court today.

Liam Hunt was stabbed in the neck on February 14 last year. His killers were sentenced today.

Liam was stabbed in the neck on February 14, 2017 in St George's Street. He was only 17.

Today, Allaban-Hamilton was given a sentence of at least 14 years, while the four others were also given lengthy terms.

Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, was given eight years and six months for manslaughter

Lee Warren, 18, of Abington, was given five years and seven months; Derice Wright, 18, was given three years and two months and William Ransford, who has only just turned 18, was given four years and four months.

As Warren, Wright and Ransford were 17 at the time of the attack, they will serve their sentences in a young offender institute.

Passing sentence, judge Rupert Mayo, said: "This case is about normal, immature boys who think it’s okay to carry a knife.

"This killing [by Allaban-Hamilton] was just short of an execution.”