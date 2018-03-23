BREAKING NEWS: Gang-of-four on the run after brutal assault in Northampton town centre

A manhunt is underway after a group repeatedly kicked a man in the head outside a Northampton town centre McDonald's last night.

The attackers, all male, attacked the 18-year-old victim some time between 2.50am and 3.15am yesterday (Thursday, March 22).

Police have launched a manhunt after a vicious assault in The Drapery.

He was knocked unconscious and repeatedly kicked in the head.

The gang then carried out a second attack while the victim was lying on the ground being attended to by members of the public. They ran off up towards Abington Street.

All the suspects were black, aged in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing dark coats and trousers.

One of them was wearing a distinctive dark-coloured jumper with a light-coloured horizontal band across the body of the jumper.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.