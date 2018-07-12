BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters tackle field blaze near Northampton industrial estate

Firefighters dealt with a large fire near an industrial estate near Northampton tonight.

Northamptonshire Police Force Control Room had advised people to avoid the area.

In a tweet sent out at 7.30pm on Thursday, the spokesman said: "Police are requesting that members of the public avoid the area of Harlestone Firs and the fields behind Lodge Farm Industrial Estate for the foreseeable future due to a large fire at the location. Emergency services are on scene."

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was in a heath area, approximately 100m by 400m.

The service was called out at 6.20pm and the fire was put out just before 8pm. A total of four appliances and the water bowser were sent to the scene and up to 20 firefighters were involved.

Rail services have been delayed by the incident.

Passengers were being warned that services between Milton Keynes Central and Rugby via Northampton may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.