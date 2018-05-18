BREAKING NEWS: Fire breaks out as smoke is seen pouring from building in Northampton town centre

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the town centre this afternoon.

Flames and smoke can be seen coming from the Europe Supermarket in Abington Street next to Burger King.

Emergency services at the scene

Flames are coming out the back of the building and smoke can be seen inside the supermarket.

Witnesses said there is a strong smell coming from the building.

Two fire engines are on the scene close to the Age UK building. Another fire crew is in York Road supplying water to the other crews.

York Road is closed in one direction. Traffic delays are likely in the area.

Smoke can be seen pouring from the building

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said they have no further details at this time.

More to follow.

Witnesses said a strong smell of burning is coming from the building