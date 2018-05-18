BREAKING NEWS: Fire breaks out as smoke is seen pouring from a supermarket in Northampton town centre

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a supermarket in the town centre this afternoon.

A fire broke out at around 1.30pm today (Friday) at the Europe Supermarket in Abington Street.

Emergency services at the scene

Flames could be seen coming out of the back of the supermarket and smoke was pouring out of the building, next to Burger King.

Witnesses said there is a strong burning smell coming from the building.

Three fire engines were called to the blaze, with one stationed in York Road supplying water to the others.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 1.30pm to a fire to the rear of the Europe Supermarket.

Smoke can be seen pouring from the building

"Three pumps attended. The fire is now out. They are still at the scene ventilating the building and will then establish a cause."

It is belived that the fire started in a food storage area of the supermarket.

Police officers are also on the scene trying to keep people away from the building.

