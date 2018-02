Restaurant chain Prezzo has announced that it is closing 100 of its restaurants, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The Italian high street restaurant chain is planning to close 100 restaurants, Sky News is reporting this morning.

According to Sky, Prezzo, which is owned by TPG Capital, is preparing to launch a Company Voluntary Arrangement.

It also plans to close the Tex-Mex chain Chimichanga, also owned by the company.

More details will be unveiled in the next few days.