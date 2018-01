A car has caught fire seemingly after it pulled away from a Northampton petrol station.

Northamptonshire Fire were first called at 10:27am to the blaze at the Esso garage on Wellingborough Road and had one crew at the scene. They left shortly after 11am.

.

Pictures show the people carrier car appears to have caught ablaze while driving away from the garage.

Wellingborough Road is not closed but the petrol station has been coned off.

.