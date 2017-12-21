BREAKING: Man in collision with fire engine in Northampton has died, police say

A 51-year-old man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Northampton yesterday evening, (Wednesday, December 20).

The man was in collision with a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service appliance, which was responding to an emergency call, at 7.20pm on Towcester Road, near to Rothersthorpe Road.

He was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Coventry for treatment.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.