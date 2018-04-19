BREAKING: Jury is out to consider verdict in Liam Hunt murder trial

The jury has been sent to decide guilty or not guilty verdicts in the murder trial of a Northampton teenager.

After 10 weeks of evidence, the decision of whether to convict the seven young men standing trial for murder has been handed over to the jury.

Liam Hunt, 17, died from stab wounds in St George's Street in Northampton on February 14, 2017.

Since February 5 this year, seven co-defendants have stood trial over their role in the attack.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told the jury: "You've been hearing evidence in this case since February. My own notes on what witnesses have said runs to 133 pages on my laptop.

"But it is irrelevant what I think. What you can do and what you should do is to reach your own conclusions. These decisions are not be taken by any lawyer, including me, but by you."