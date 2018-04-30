BREAKING: Jury discharged in murder trial of Northampton teenager Liam Hunt 'for undisclosed reasons'

The jury in the case of Liam Hunt has been discharged before they could reach a verdict on the final two defendants.

The two remaining defendants in the murder trial of Northampton teenager Liam Hunt could now face a retrial.



His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo today (April 30) told the jury that “for reasons I cannot disclose” he was discharging them from their duty.



Over the past 12 weeks, seven young men have stood trial for Liam’s murder after he was stabbed to death in St George's Street in February last year.

Last week, Kane Allaban-Hamilton, 18, from Camp Hill, was convicted of murder after the court heard he stabbed Liam in the neck with such force his hand slipped from the bladed weapon.

Three other young men, Aaron Joseph, 20, Lee Warren, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, were also convicted of manslaughter. James Dodd, 18, was acquitted of all charges.

The court has been waiting on a verdict for the two remaining defendants: Derice Wright, 18, from Abington, who pleaded not guilty to manslaughter; and another 17-year-old boy, who was charged with violent public disorder.

But now, the jury has been discharged and the two remaining defendants will be brought back to court on May 11 when the prosecution will decide if they will seek a retrial.

This will not affect the verdict of the four convicted co-defendants, who will be sentenced "at a later date".

Wright will remain in custody while the 17-year-old has been released on bail.

After the 12-week trial, the jury was told they will never have to serve jury duty again.