BREAKING: Four men charged with murder of Northamptonshire man Tairu Jallow

Four men have appeared in Northampton Crown Court charged with the murder of a Kettering man.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, was stabbed to death at his home in Havelock Street, Kettering, on January 14.

Three Birmingham men and a man from Nottingham were arrested and appeared at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon (March 9).

All four men have pleaded not guilty to murder.

Clever Makande, 23, Kausa Ceesay, 23, and Ngange Sowe, 29, all from Birmingham, will stand trial for the killing on July 17.

They will be joined by Babacarr Slyva, 31, from Nottingham.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.