Breakfast business is booming at Northamptonshire cafe voted best for bikers

Owners of a roadside cafe in Northampton say they have been swamped by motorbike enthusiasts from across the country after winning a prestigious gong.

Super Sausage, located on the A5 near Pottersbury, has been awarded the title of Britain's Best Biker Cafe for 2018 thanks to a public vote carried out by Motorcycle News (MCN).

The Murray family, who have run the venue for 10 years, beat off a 10-strong shortlist to claim the prize.

And the trophy has left them needing to order in more bacon and sausages than ever to cope with the increased demand.

Chris Murray, 57, said: "Since then we have just been mobbed by bikers - people are riding here from all over the country because we are right here in the middle of the UK.

"People are just flocking to us from all over."

The Murrays, who include Chris's wife Gail, 56, and son Simon, 21, credit their success to sourcing the best ingredients and friendly customer service.

"We are a traditional breakfast and lunch cafe," said Chris.

"Everything we get in - the bacon, the sausages - is all top-quality. We source the black pudding from Scotland

"We go out of our way to look after the customers - we make the bikers welcome here."

The latest award marks the third year in a row Super Sausage has won a nationwide cafe of the year competition having taken the crown of Britain's Best Cafe in 2016 and 2017.