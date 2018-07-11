Break-in on Northampton road sees bag and purse stolen

A bag and a purse were stolen in a break-in on a Northampton road.

Officers are looking for witnesses after the burglary in Spanslade Road on Monday (July 9).

Sometime between 2.30pm and 4.30pm someone entered the back of a property and took a number of items including a canvas handbag with pink roses on a cream background and a black purse with pink flowers on it.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.