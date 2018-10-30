Brazen flytippers caught on camera dumping waste in Northampton park

Two flytippers have been filmed leaving bags of waste in a Northampton park in broad daylight.

The pair were caught by Ryan Hudson as he was walking across the Racecourse towards Bailiff Street on Saturday lunchtime.

The two flytippers on Saturday lunchtime

Being familiar with widespread flytipping around The Mounts, he saw them carrying four bin liners from behind Watkins Terrace towards the Bat and Wickets pub, and pulled out his mobile phone.

Ryan said: "I knew exactly what they were going to do so I decided to film them.

"It really irritates me that they are so open about it. It's now seemingly acceptable to dump your rubbish during the day."

The left rubbish joined several other bin bags and a green leather sofa in a large pile near a public bin.

Councillor Muna Cali (Lab, Castle) reported the illegal activity to Northampton Borough Council.

She said: ""When I saw the video cllip, I hit the roof.

"We get reports of flytipping in The Mounts all the time. I absolutely love the fact that someone has videoed these people in the act."

Signs have been erected near the Bat and Wickets warning people of CCTV cameras.

But the borough council finds it difficult to prosecute flytippers by video evidence alone. Officers rely on the culprits accidentally leaving identifying details in their bags.