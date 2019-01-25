Brazen fly-tippers dump rotten meat on one of Northampton's parks

Northampton Borough Council have been left to clear up again after fly-tippers decided to dispose of rotten meat in a public place.

The left-overs, from what looks like a pigs carcass, were last night strewn across the Racecourse.

Northampton Borough Council neighbourhood wardens had to dispose of the waste, after residents reported it to the local authority.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We became aware of this particularly nasty fly tip at the Racecourse late yesterday afternoon and it was removed early this morning by our Environmental Services Team.

"The incident is currently being investigated by our neighbourhood warden team and if any evidence is found, enforcement action will be pursued.

“We urged members of the public to report any instances of fly-tipping, directly to the borough council."

Instances can be reported using the council's 'report it' tool on their website or by calling their customer services team on 0300 330 7000.

He added: "Not only can we clear issues quicker when we receive direct reports, but there is also greater opportunity for gaining essential evidence needed to enforce penalties on those who think it is okay to abuse our public spaces.”

Campaigner Lynette Marsden said: "I live within the surrounding area of the Racecourse and the state of the place is disgusting.

"I have been campaigning, reporting and trying to make change for the area for over a year now.

"I love living in Abington but some areas are like a third-world country and disgusting. Change needs to be made.

"I’d like a proper example made of these people and for the council to care more about fly tipping and littering in the wider town not just dropping fag butts in the town centre."