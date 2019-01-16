Brazen fly-tippers ditch home furniture next to 'keep Northamptonshire tidy' sign

Fly-tippers in Northampton have dumped piles of furniture next to a warning sign telling residents to keep the town tidy.

The latest large fly-tipping incident was reportedly dumped in the layby near Upton days before Christmas, according to one resident, who went out to take pictures.

Chairs, a clothes horse and bags of rubbish lay strewn next to the layby.

The eyesore pile contains two chairs, a clothes horse, tyres and bags of rubbish.

Duston resident John Wright said: "How has this got into this state and why has this not been cleaned up?

"It was bad before Christmas but it's getting worse. There's cans, bottles and fast food boxes and they gather there every month.

"It's such a shame. I used to be proud of this town."

Northampton Borough Council said the fly tip was not previously reported to them but it's now on their radar.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable and we take all reports very seriously.

“Fly tips reported directly to us via our report it tool or our customer services team, are logged and cleared within three working days.

"Each fly tip is different however and some may take slightly longer to clear, if for example there are items of concern, such as suspected asbestos, that need to be investigated further or specialist services contracted in."

Before clearing, every fly tip is searched and where evidence allows a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400 will be issued.

In some cases, offenders can also be prosecuted, which can result in an unlimited fine or up to six months imprisonment.

Councillor Mike Hallam added: “In 2018, we issued a record number of Fixed Penalty Notices for littering and fly-tipping offences therefore, we encourage people to continue reporting instances so that we can keep the town clean and inform our enforcement activities.”

To report a fly tip please visit https://mycouncil.northampton.digital/reportIt.html or call 0300 330 7000.