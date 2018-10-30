Brazen fly-tippers caught on camera dumping waste in Northampton park

Two fly-tippers have been filmed leaving bags of waste in a Northampton park in broad daylight.

The pair were caught by Ryan Hudson as he was walking across the Racecourse towards Bailiff Street on Saturday lunchtime.

The two flytippers on Saturday lunchtime

Being familiar with widespread fly-tipping around The Mounts, he saw them carrying four bin liners from behind Watkins Terrace towards the Bat and Wickets pub, and pulled out his mobile phone.

Ryan said: "I knew exactly what they were going to do so I decided to film them.

"It really irritates me that they are so open about it. It's now seemingly acceptable to dump your rubbish during the day."

The left rubbish joined several other bin bags and a green leather sofa in a large pile near a public bin.

Councillor Muna Cali (Lab, Castle) reported the illegal activity to Northampton Borough Council.

She said: ""When I saw the video cllip, I hit the roof.

"We get reports of fly tipping in The Mounts all the time. I absolutely love the fact that someone has videoed these people in the act, although people should only do it if they feel it's safe."

Signs have been erected near the Bat and Wickets warning people of CCTV cameras.

But the borough council finds it difficult to prosecute fly-tippers by video evidence alone. Officers rely on the culprits accidentally leaving identifying details in their bags.

A borough council spokeswoman said: “Our neighbourhood wardens will investigate and if any evidence is found, enforcement action will be taken against those responsible.

"We would encourage residents to report fly-tipping on our website or via our app, where they can also provide additional information if they witnessed fly-tipping taking place.

“We take all reports of littering and fly-tipping extremely seriously and we have already issued a record number of fixed penalty notices for such offences this year. We appreciate the vigilance of local residents in providing us with information which may help lead to successful prosecutions."