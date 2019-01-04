Brainy Northampton pupils to go head-to-head in maths final at University of Cambridge

Four clever clogs at Rothersthorpe Primary School will take part in the grand final of the Young Mathematicians' Award at one of the UK's most prestigious universities.

After weeks of battling it out to become the best young mathematicians in the country a team - including awesome foursome Joshua Hamilton, Tinashe Mpenzi, Henry Hewitt and Ruby Finch - has been named as one of the finalists heading to the University of Cambridge on January 9.

Ten teams of primary and secondary school children took part in regional heats and semi-finals up and down the country to see who could best tackle questions on arithmatic and angles, prime numbers and pythagorus, equations and equilaterals.

On the day, the five highest scoring primary and secondary schools, including Rothersthorpe, will meet maths guru and University Challenge legend Bobby Seagull.

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning, said: “We had the highest number of entries this year and so the 10 teams who have made it to the grand final have done incredibly well to not only beat their neighbouring schools but also to get the highest scores in the country.

“We can’t wait to see the excitement of the grand final on January 9, where the youngsters will display their amazing array of maths skills. Good luck to them all.”

The National Young Mathematicians’ Awards is in its ninth year and attracted a record number of entries in 2018 – in excess of 1,200.

Bobby Seagull said: “I’m really pleased to be the ambassador for this year’s National Young Mathematicians’ Awards.

"Maths is in my blood and I’m thrilled to be able to inspire the next generation who might one day study at the University of Cambridge themselves – and perhaps appear on University Challenge.

"Maths is such an integral part of our everyday lives and having competitions like this really encourages children to see the importance of it and excitement that it can bring. I can’t wait to celebrate the children’s success with them.”

Aside from being crowned the best young mathematicians in the country, the two winning teams and eight runners-up will receive prizes from Meccano, Letts Revision, i-Top and Sum Fun.