Brackley supermarket recycling point set to close

Due to continued illegal dumping of waste at the Oxford Road Tesco in Brackley, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) has been forced to remove a household recycling point.

Last month the Council warned it would have to close the recycling point as it had good reason to believe tradespeople were dumping waste at the site.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for Environmental Services, said: “Our kerbside collection for residents is comprehensive and well-used. Sites like this one are the cherry on the top for residents who find them convenient to use.

“The disposal of trade waste is not funded by any tax, it is a business overhead like any other and we cannot allow recycling points to be used by unscrupulous tradespeople to boost their profit margins.”

Households in South Northamptonshire are provided with a 240 litre blue bin in which they can place a wide range of material for recycling.

If householders have recycling material they cannot fit in to their blue bin they can place it next to it for collection. This can be in a bag, box or tied up, but black bags should not be used.

If any resident has a large amount of recycling they can also take it to the Farthinghoe Recycling and Reuse Centre which is owned by SNC, or the Northamptonshire County Council Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Old Greens Norton Road, Towcester.

SNC also offers a competitive business waste collection service and publishes its rates online.

SNC also provides a bulky waste service and for £34 the Council will take way up to six household items such as furniture, white goods and garden play equipment.

For more information on recycling centres and the bulky waste service in South Northants visit ww.southnorthants.gov.uk/rubbishandrecycling.