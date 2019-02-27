Boy convicted after stabbing man because of his sexuality in Northampton

A 17-year-old boy from Birmingham has been found guilty of a serious assault that left a man with critical injuries following an incident in Northampton town centre.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was convicted on Friday (February 22) of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, following a two-week trial at Northampton Crown Court. He was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article.

The assault happened in St Katherine’s Gardens, St Katherine’s Street, at about 6.30pm, on Tuesday, August 7. The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered serious stab injuries to his body.

Sentencing is due to take place on Friday, March 22.

Detective Constable Ryan Tilly, the officer in charge of the investigation, said it was a fantastic result for the victim and the police team who had worked so hard on the investigation.

He said “In August last year, a young man suffered a horrific and frightening attack simply because of his sexuality. He will forever have to live with the devastation the attack has left on his life and the lives of the people closest to him.

“I would like to thank the victim for his courage and support throughout the investigation, and I hope this guilty verdict will go some way to giving him closure following such a horrific experience.

“I’m delighted this extremely dangerous individual, who would not hesitate to carry and use a knife, has now been taken off our streets.

"I hope this sends a clear message to other young people about the consequences of carrying and using knives and weapons.”

A second defendant, Perry Bentley, 23, from Islesworth, Hounslow, who also faced charges of GBH with intent and possession of a bladed article, was found not guilty.