Boy arrested on suspicion of Northampton College stabbing is released on bail

A 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man just outside of Northampton College earlier this week has been released on bail.

Between 4.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday (September 25) police were called to the college's Booth Lane campus after reports a large fight had broken out.

During the altercation, a man, who was not a college student, was stabbed. A 16-year-old was later arrested in connection with the incident.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries, though they were not life threatening or life changing.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.