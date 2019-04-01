Boy, aged one, taken to hospital after smoke grenade ignites in Northampton flatblock

Firefighters are investigating a possible arson attack after a smoke grenade was set off in a block of flats in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to Ellfield Court in Lings at about 8.30pm last night (Sunday), after reports that a smoke grenade had gone off in a communal area.

All three emergency services were called to Ellfield Court in Lings last night (Sunday)

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "A few moments after the smoke grenade had been thrown, smoke started to filter through internal doors and set off the smoke detectors.

"The fire service recovered a smoke grenade from the top floor landing, which was seized."

As a precaution, an ambulance was called and a one-year-old boy was taken to Northampton General Hospital due to concerns he could have inhaled some smoke. It is understood he was not harmed.

The spokeswoman added: "Police are currently investigating the incident with an open mind and as a potential arson attempt - anyone with information should call us on the usual numbers."