Boy, 8, grabbed at Northampton supermarket after losing sight of family

An eight-year-boy was reportedly grabbed by a man with purple and blue hair at a supermarket in Northampton, police have confirmed today.

The incident took place outside Tesco in Mereway on Friday, December 28, between 11am and 11.15am near the store entrance, when an eight-year-old boy was walking to the car park with his family.

The boy dropped something by the zebra crossing and went back to pick it up, becoming momentarily separated from his family.

As the boy picked up the item, he was grabbed by an unknown person described by Northamptonshire Police as taller than 5ft 7 inches, with light brown skin and curly hair with purple and blue in it.

The boy pulled away from the man who is then believed to have run off.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.