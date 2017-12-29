Boy, 3, wearing pyjamas, rescued by truck driver on Northampton dual carriageway

A little boy was reunited with his family at 4.40am yesterday morning after being found by a lorry driver on the A43 in Northampton at just after 1am.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the incident at 1.05am on Thursday, December 28 after a lorry driver spotted a young child, who turned out to be three years old, walking along the side of the dual carriage way near Lumbertubs Lane.

The incident was called into police and officers took the little boy, who was wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown, into Weston Favell police station, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police today said.

Police returned to the area where the child was found and carried out house-to-house inquiries before reuniting the child with his parents at 4.40am.